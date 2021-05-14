State health officials reported 223 new cases of the coronavirus Friday as the rate of fully vaccinated New Mexicans approached 52 percent.
Santa Fe County had 17 infections, Bernalillo County added 75 and San Juan County reported 36 to bring the state's cumulative caseload to 200,650.
The state also reported a San Juan County woman in her 70s died of COVID-19, bringing the statewide death toll to 4,113.
As of Friday, 51.7 percent of New Mexico's eligible population was fully vaccinated and 62.6 percent was partially vaccinated. In Santa Fe County, 56.9 percent of residents were fully vaccinated.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.