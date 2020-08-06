New Mexico health officials reported 212 new cases of the novel coronavirus and two additional deaths Thursday.
That brought the state's totals to 21,773 known infections and 669 fatalities.
The new deaths were a woman in her 50s from Bernalillo County and a man in his 40s from San Juan County.
The state reported 42 new cases in Bernalillo County and 36 in Doña Ana County. Eddy and Lea counties, where cases are rising, had a combined 32 cases.
Santa Fe County had eight new cases, for a total of 618.
As of Thursday, 138 people were in New Mexico hospitals for treatment of COVID-19, the illness that causes the virus, with 28 people on ventilators. Nearly 9,000 patients in the state had recovered from the illness.
