The New Mexico Department of Health on Saturday reported 198 new cases of the coronavirus and three additional deaths.
Santa Fe County had four new infections, bringing its case count to 9,713.
New Mexico has had 188,167 confirmed cases, resulting in 3,850 deaths.
The state said 127 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19.
As of Saturday, 480,276 New Mexicans, or 28.6 percent, had received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 278,728 residents, or 16.6 percent, were fully vaccinated.
In Santa Fe County, 30.7 percent of residents were partially vaccinated and 16.5 percent were fully vaccinated.
