State health officials reported 183 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday, including five infections in Santa Fe County.
New Mexico has had 186,922 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, with 9,654 in Santa Fe County.
Health officials also reported 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the statewide toll to 3,808.
As of Sunday, 169 people were receiving hospital care for COVID-19 in New Mexico.
The state has administered 677,586 doses of coronavirus vaccines, and 14.5 percent of New Mexicans have been fully vaccinated.
More than 693,000 residents have registered to get their shots.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.