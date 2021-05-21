State health officials on Friday reported 175 new cases of the coronavirus and five additional deaths.
The virus has infected 201,868 New Mexicans, resulting in 4,131 deaths.
Santa Fe County had 18 new cases, while Bernalillo County added 43, San Juan County recorded 37 and Doña Ana County logged 12.
Bernalillo County had three additional deaths, while Doña Ana and Eddy counties each had one.
As of Friday, 144 patients were receiving hospital care for COVID-19 in New Mexico.
In all, 63.8 percent of eligible New Mexicans have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 53.4 percent have been fully vaccinated.
