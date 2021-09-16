State health officials on Thursday reported 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19, including two Santa Fe County women.
One of the women was in her 70s; the other was in her 80s. Both had underlying conditions.
Chaves and Eddy counties each added two deaths, while Doña Ana, Lea, Lincoln, McKinley, Quay, Sandoval and San Juan counties each added one.
The state also reported 882 new cases of the coronavirus, including 24 in Santa Fe County, 231 in Bernalillo County, 77 in Doña Ana County, 63 in Lea County, 58 in Sandoval County, 54 in Chaves County and 52 in San Juan County.
To date, New Mexico has recorded 243,962 infections, resulting in 4,662 deaths, including 162 in Santa Fe County.
As of Thursday, 388 patients were being treated for COVID-19 in New Mexico hospitals.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.