The New Mexico Department of Health reported 1,151 new infections of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, including an outbreak at the Lea County Correctional Facility, where 48 new cases were reported among inmates.
A Santa Fe County man in his 50s was among 13 additional deaths reported by health officials. He was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 2,807 New Mexicans, including 90 Santa Fe residents.
Of the cases reported Wednesday, 74 were in Santa Fe County, 352 were in Bernalillo County, 127 in Doña Ana County and 102 in San Juan County.
The state has recorded 159,119 infections since the pandemic started.
On Wednesday, 702 people were hospitalized in New Mexico after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and 81,603 people were designated as having recovered from the illness.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.