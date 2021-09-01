The New Mexico Department of Health reported 11 additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the statewide toll to 4,529.
Bernalillo County added three deaths, while Eddy and Valencia counties each had two. The other newly reported deaths occurred in Chaves, Lea, McKinley and Otero counties.
The youngest victim was in her 20s; the oldest was in his 70s.
The state also reported 875 new cases of the coronavirus, including 19 in Santa Fe County, 222 in Bernalillo County, 87 in Lea County, 69 in both Doña Ana and Eddy counties and 63 in San Juan County.
Health officials detected 18 additional infections among federal detainees at the Otero County Prison Facility.
The state said 381 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Wednesday, down from 406 on Tuesday.
How many cases, hospitalizations, deaths among vaccinated? Are the prisoners vaccinated?
