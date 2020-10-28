State health officials on Wednesday reported 11 more COVID-related deaths, including a Taos County man in his 60s, as the disease continued to send more people to the hospital.
Bernalillo County recorded four additional deaths while Curry and Doña Ana counties both had two and Eddy and Roosevelt counties each had one. In all, 991 people in New Mexico have died of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, 313 people were receiving hospital care for the disease, a number that has steadily increased over the past month. The state reported 78 percent of its general hospital beds and 79 percent of its intensive care beds were occupied.
New Mexico recorded 663 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday to bring the statewide total to 43,826.
Bernalillo County saw the largest number of new cases with 273, while Santa Fe County added 46.
Doña Ana County recorded 97 new infections, Eddy County had 44, Lea County had 23 and McKinley County had 22.
Overall, 21,224 people in the state had recovered from the illness.
