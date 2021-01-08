State health officials on Friday said 1,645 New Mexicans had become infected with the coronavirus, with 81 new cases in Santa Fe County.
The state also reported 30 more deaths, including two Rio Arriba County residents — a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s.
Of the cases reported Friday, 430 were in Bernalillo County, 202 were in Doña Ana County, 182 were in San Juan County and 99 were in McKinley County.
Since the pandemic started, the state has recorded 153,456 infections, 2,710 deaths and 10,510 hospitalizations.
On Friday, 703 people were hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19 and 75,883 were designated as having recovered from the illness.
