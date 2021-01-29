State health officials reported 1,085 new cases of the novel coronavirus Friday — an increase after nearly two weeks of daily counts under 1,000 — with 49 infections in Santa Fe County.
The state also reported 22 more deaths, including a Rio Arriba County man in his 60s who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The statewide death toll since the start of the pandemic is now 3,248. Overall, the state has had 172,798 infections.
Bernalillo County reported 482 new cases Friday, by far the most of any county. Doña Ana County added 104 cases, while Sandoval County had 75.
The state also reported an outbreak at the Lea County Correctional Facility, where 22 new cases were detected among inmates.
Health officials said 538 people were receiving hospital care for COVID-19 in New Mexico.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.