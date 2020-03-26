New Mexico students likely won't take standardized math and reading assessments this year.
The state Public Education Department has applied for a federal waiver for the tests, Communications Director Nancy Martira said, and the U.S. Department of Education indicated earlier this week it intends to issue a formal approval of the state's request in the coming weeks.
The moves, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, come as the Governor's Office said it is discussing extending the closure of school sites beyond the April 6 return date set earlier this month.
Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica García said it would be especially unfair to subject students to testing amid the crisis.
"The uncertainty of living through this pandemic is very taxing. With widespread housing insecurity and parents losing jobs, this is a very chaotic and emotionally trying time," García said. "This is basic psychology. If you don't have your basic needs met, it's very hard to focus on cognitive pursuits. I think the federal government should just do a blanket waiver for testing in all states."
After the unpopular Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers exams, commonly known as PARCC tests, were ditched by executive order shortly after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham took office in January 2019, New Mexico's students were set to take a new set of assessment in April.
High school juniors in New Mexico were going to take the SAT, while sophomores would have taken the preliminary SAT. Third- through eighth-graders were going to take the New Mexico Measures of Student Success and Achievement.
The Public Education Department had planned to use the data from math and reading as well as English language proficiency tests to determine schools that are improving and those that need extra support.
While federally mandated standardized tests will not be required this spring, high school students will still be able to take abridged versions of Advanced Placement exams in order to receive college credit. The College Board, the company that administers the test, says it is developing 45-minute exams for each Advanced Placement course that will focus on what most schools completed by early March and can be completed on any device or with photos of handwritten responses.
The testing company is also providing free Advanced Placement review classes online.
The College Board also announced the cancellation of the SAT exam scheduled for May 2. The exam scheduled for June 6 has not yet been canceled.
