Unemployment claims in New Mexico soared to more than 17,000 for the week ending March 21, a twenty-fold increase from the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s weekly unemployment report.
National unemployment claims, meanwhile, exploded to nearly 3.3 million last week from 282,000 amid the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to contain it, which include business shutdowns and orders for people to remain isolated in their homes.
“This is clearly the tip of the iceberg,” Brookings Institution senior fellow David Wessel said of the unemployment numbers Thursday morning on National Public Radio’s Morning Edition.
Santa Fe unemployment figures — which would be affected by the virtual knockout in the hospitality and tourism sectors — were not available Thursday from the state Department of Workforce Solutions.
Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley said the agency was working to get more detailed information about claims as soon as possible.
“No one can remember this many claims coming in [such a] short a period of time,” McCamley added.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has ordered the closure of all businesses deemed nonessential in an effort to limit social contact and slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Restaurants were ordered to close their dining areas but can operate takeout and delivery services, which require a fraction of employees. Many hotels in Santa Fe are operating at under 10 percent occupancy, and at least eight in the downtown area are shut down.
Nearly all retail shops also shut down this week under a public health order the governor issued Monday. Some employers have committed to paying employees during the closure, but many have instituted mass layoffs.
Leslie Zapata-Romero, who was a server at the Anasazi Restaurant at the Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi, had been laid off from her position but was asked to return to the hotel and is remaining optimistic. “They want me back,” she said. I have my bills paid up. I can pay my rent. I’m trying to stay healthy. I’m trying to stay healthy and positive.”
The economic fallout of the pandemic has hit other industries as well.
Rob von Rohr, the Southwest region team leader for the ecological restoration group Biohabitats, was laid off last week. He said he was struggling to file an unemployment claim online.
“It seems the [Workforce Solutions] site is not functioning properly,” von Rohr said.
“I do have a parachute,” he added. “I’m covered for several months. It’s just the timing sucks. Nobody’s making any decisions. Everybody is in limbo.”
Last week’s unemployment claims in New Mexico rose to 17,187 from 869 the prior week. Since January 2019, weekly claims in the state have ranged from 600 to 1,200.
The Department of Workforce Solutions is funding claims with money from a $465 million unemployment trust fund as the state awaits additional aid for jobless workers from the $2.2 trillion federal stimulus package working its way through Congress. The Senate passed the measure Wednesday night, and the House is expected to pass it Friday.
“There should be a very large appropriation from the stimulus,” McCamley said.
The Economic Policy Institute last week predicted an overall loss of 11.6 percent of jobs in New Mexico — some 80,000 positions — amid the pandemic, a bit higher than the national average of 10.9 percent. Hospitality and tourism in New Mexico, however, could see a hit of more than 28 percent, or over 30,000 job losses, the organization said.
That was last week.
“Sadly, our predictions [nationwide] were likely too optimistic,” the Economic Policy Institute reported Wednesday. “Expectations of how many jobs will ultimately be lost are rapidly evolving.”
The Economic Policy Institute on March 19 projected 5.2 million jobs lost nationwide by summer. The institute updated that figure Wednesday to 14.2 million. It had not yet updated state-by-state forecasts.
