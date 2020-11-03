New Mexico reported a record 1,141 new cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, with 97 infections in Santa Fe County, also a single-day high.
Hospitalizations in the state for treatment of COVID-19 also reached a record high Tuesday. Health officials said 401 people were being treated in hospitals throughout the state. Still, the state's hospital beds had not yet reached capacity; 76 percent of general hospital beds and 67 percent of intensive care beds were occupied, officials said.
Health officials reported nine more deaths due to COVID-19, including a Santa Fe County woman in her 90s.
It was the fifth fatality related to an outbreak at the Kingston Residence, an assisted living facility in Santa Fe, where the woman had been a resident.
The number of confirmed cases at the facility off Rodeo Road had increased to 37 among residents and 24 among staff, according to the state Department of Health.
Overall, Santa Fe County has had 15 COVID-related deaths.
"The virus is everywhere," said Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the Governor's Office. "The only way to stop it is to stop coming into contact with other people. That means staying at home and wearing a mask if you absolutely must go out. That means no parties, no gatherings, no unnecessary errands."
The state also said 37 new infections were detected among inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico south of Santa Fe, bringing the prison's total during the pandemic to 41. Until the cases reported Tuesday, the prison had avoided a large outbreak.
Inmates who test positive for the virus are quarantined for 14 days in a medical isolation unit and are not put back into the prison's general population until they have tested negative twice, said Eric Harrison, a spokesman for the state Department of Corrections.
State prisons also have implemented stringent cleaning protocols, including disinfecting inmates' personal property, Harrison said.
Still, "when there is community spread, this is what we see," he said of the outbreak.
New Mexico's previous one-day record for new coronavirus cases was 1,082 infections on Thursday. Santa Fe County's high had been 64 cases Oct. 21.
In addition to the Santa Fe County death, Otero County had two fatalities and Bernalillo, Chaves, Cibola, Doña Ana, Lea and Socorro counties each had one. In all, 1,045 people in New Mexico have died of COVID-19.
Doña Ana had the highest number of new infections Tuesday with 270, while Bernalillo County had 262, Chaves County added 108, and Lea County recorded 85. Overall, the state has had 49,240 confirmed cases since the pandemic started in mid-March.
From this article, and correct me if I am wrong, it looks like two concentrated hotspots rather than a general uptick of cases throughout Santa Fe County.
An important context for hospital capacity utilizations.
"What is normal hospital occupancy?
about 76 percent
Because the average occupancy rate of community (that is, non-Federal, short-term general) hospitals is about 76 percent, there is a general disposition to jump to the conclusion that idle capacity is rampant in the hospital industry—if we apply traditional standards germane to most industries." Source - NIH, National Institute of Health
This says NM hospitals have a 76% hospital utilization - optimal the industry.
