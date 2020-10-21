New Mexico reported 827 new infections of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, eclipsing its singe-day record, as Santa Fe County recorded a new high of 64 cases.
The state Department of Health also announced eight more deaths, including a Santa Fe County woman in her 80s who had lived at Kingston Residence.
The assisted living facility on Legacy Court has had three COVID-related deaths over the past two days. Overall, 13 Santa Fe County residents have died of the disease.
Other COVID deaths were reported Wednesday in Bernalillo, Chaves, Curry, Doña Ana, Grant, Luna and Sandoval counties. The state's death toll increased to 950.
Bernalillo County had by far the highest number of new infections Wednesday with 292. Doña Ana County added 172 cases, Eddy County had 42 and Lea County had 36. The number of confirmed infections statewide rose to 38,715.
Health officials said 202 people in New Mexico were hospitalized for COVID-19. As of Wednesday, 80 percent of the state's general hospital beds were occupied and 71 percent of its intensive care beds were filled.
In all, 20,332 people in New Mexico had recovered from the illness.
