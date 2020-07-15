New Mexico and Santa Fe County both logged their highest daily counts yet of newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, numbers that underscore an increasingly grim outlook for the state as it battles an enduring pandemic.
Health officials on Wednesday reported 330 new cases of the virus, including 29 in Santa Fe County.
The state now has a total of 15,841 and the county, 380. Statewide, more than half of the cases are in people under 40: 14 percent are among children and youth 19 and under, and 37 percent are people ages 20 to 39. The numbers are similar in Santa Fe County, with 14 percent of cases among those 19 and younger, a third among people 20 to 39 and 35 percent among those ages 40 to 59.
More than 48 percent of the county's cases are concentrated in the 87507 ZIP code, which includes southwestern neighborhoods of the city of Santa Fe and the community of La Cienega. But numbers also are rising in the city's downtown and east-side neighborhoods, state data show.
State officials reported six new deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus: a man in his 70s from Bernalillo County, who was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque; a man in his 70s from Doña Ana County; man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s from McKinley County; and a man in his 30s and a woman in her 60s from San Juan County.
The total number of deaths in the state is now 557. Two-thirds of those patients were residents of McKinley and San Juan counties.
Nearly half of the cases reported Wednesday were in Bernalillo County, the state's most populous, while 35 were in Doña Ana County, which has become a hot spot in recent weeks.
Three other counties that rank among the state's top five for coronavirus infections also had new cases: 12 in McKinley County, 14 in Sandoval County and 24 in San Juan County.
There are now 174 New Mexico patients hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, health officials said. So far, there have been 2,284 hospitalizations.
About 6,500 people have recovered from the illness, according to state data, and 437,000 tests have been conducted, including nearly 27,000 in Santa Fe County.
