No more lines outside grocery stores.
More seats for restaurant diners indoors.
Santa Fe County has gone green — opening the door for life to get a lot closer to normal a full year after the coronavirus pandemic turned it upside down.
The state Department of Health announced Wednesday the county’s spread of the coronavirus had declined below critical thresholds, allowing it to advance from the yellow status to green in the state’s four-tier, color-coded system of business restrictions.
If case numbers hold steady or continue to decline over the next four weeks, the county could move up to the state’s least-restrictive turquoise level.
It was exciting news for Violet Crown general manager Peter Grendle, who announced the Railyard movie theater will soon open for the first time since the state’s initial COVID-19 shutdown in March 2020. The theater plans to operate on a new model, offering moviegoers a more personal viewing experience.
“We have been waiting for the ability to reopen,” Grendle said Wednesday. “Today, we’re green. We get to pull the trigger.”
The city of Santa Fe also lauded the news and announced it was rolling back the mayor’s COVID-19 emergency proclamation to keep it in line with the state’s public health order for the county.
The change means the city will reopen its ice rink at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center on Saturday on a limited basis. Skaters can reserve a spot in a freestyle coaching session or adult hockey session. The rink also will be available for private group sessions, the city said in a news release.
“It’s been a year of compassion and of sacrifice, a year of loss and of community service, Mayor Alan Webber said in statement. “My thanks go to everyone in our city — our healthcare providers and essential workers who have carried us through this unprecedented time.
“Today we made it to Green and our next goal is Turquoise,” Webber added. “We’ll get there the same way we got to Green: We’ll keep wearing masks in public, use hand sanitizer and practice physical distancing.”
Santa Fe County was one of 13 New Mexico counties that improved, while four counties dropped to a lower level, according to a news release from the Governor’s Office.
Seven counties in the state now have low-risk turquoise status, and seven are at the medium-risk green level, while 18 are at the high-risk yellow level. Just one, Guadalupe, is in the very high-risk red zone.
Over a two-week stretch, Santa Fe County averaged 5.9 new cases daily per 100,000 people, compared to a state target of 8 cases, and had a fairly low rate — 1.4 percent — of positive coronavirus tests. The state’s threshold rate for test positivity is 5 percent. A county must meet both criteria to reach the green level.
In the preceding two-week period, Santa Fe County narrowly missed advancing from yellow to green. It had a qualifying positivity rate of 2.01 percent but averaged 8.3 daily cases per 100,000 people.
The improvement comes as the state continues to roll out coronavirus vaccines at an increasing pace. More than 26 percent of state and county residents have received at least their first dose, state data shows, while 15.1 percent of people statewide and 14.4 percent in the county are fully vaccinated.
The numbers are likely to jump as the state works to get all educators, school staff and child care workers vaccinated before the end of the month as part of a Biden administration initiative.
Santa Fe County’s green designation means essential retail businesses previously restricted to 33 percent of customer capacity can now operate at 50 percent of capacity.
Restaurants that have undergone the state’s COVID-19-safe certification program can now offer seating at 50 percent capacity indoors, compared to 33 percent under the yellow status. They may continue serving customers outdoors at 75 percent capacity.
“That makes everybody’s life a lot easier,” said Kohnami manager Aaron Moskowitz. “The servers actually have a chance to make money, and hopefully the owners do, too.”
Paloma did limited takeout during the shutdown and reopened March 2 with indoor dining, owner Marja Martin said.
“I feel deeply ready to reopen slowly and safely,” Martin said. “It’s hard to operate a restaurant profitably at 25 percent. It’s hard to operate a restaurant profitably at 100 percent.
“We opened at 25 percent and felt busy,” Martin added. “Tuesday to Saturday was super busy.”
The green level allows the Santa Fe Opera to double its capacity from about 525 to 1,050 of the venue’s 2,126 seats.
General Director Robert Meya said that for the indefinite future, however, ticket sales for summer season performances will keep seating at 25 percent capacity to allow for social distancing.
The Santa Fe Opera is selling tickets in pods of two to six people. Closer to the season’s opening night, the ticketing computer will determine how to configure the pods to ensure all operagoers have 6 feet of social distancing.
Grendle said he was the only employee on board at Violet Crown from March 17 until late February. He’s now ready to see the theater open “in a safe way,” he said.
On March 19, it will launch RSVP Cinema, in which groups of up to 13 people can rent out a theater and choose from about 100 movies, including some current releases.
The Governor’s Office cautioned that the virus remains a threat and that people should continue seeking out coronavirus tests — particularly if they feel symptomatic, have traveled or have been indoors with groups of people without wearing a face mask.
“Getting tested not only helps slow the spread,” the office said in a news release, “it helps counties maintain their risk levels and advance to less restrictive levels when the viral risk in the community is sufficiently reduced.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(16) comments
Something isn't right in these numbers. If you look at the DOH site they give a breakdown of who has gotten each of the 670K shots of vaccine. If my math is right, 338K shots (50%) went to 16-59 year olds. There are definitely not that many healthcare workers and first responders. I suspect that a lot of games are being played to get on "special lists" in NM. Pretty pictures by the DOH, but probably just the same old nepotism and dirty deals as prior administrations. How about an article on this SF New Mexican?
Newspapers are written by actual journalists. Journalists want facts, not conspiracy theories. What you 'suspect' cuts no ice. I expect journalists to inquire into all the points you raise. But don't expect such a story unless your 'suspicions' prove to be true. Which I, for one, doubt.
Actual Journalists would cover the truth about Biden's compromised state of mind, the Voting irregularities, the Russian hoax and sham impeachments. Not to mention Ukrain, H.R. 1 and the list goes on. Actual journalism died a long time ago!
Wow! Conspiracy theories now added to the discussion. No worries John, the Texans are on their way to NM and our numbers will soon be back up.
Well said Mr. Yurtail. All you need do is ask people how they got shots. Few say they got a text or email to get an appointment, and many of those found the appointments full when they responded with the event code. I know for a fact certain groups are calling their cronies and customers and giving them event codes to get shots, and many places are just calling their cronies and relatives to say come down and get a shot, we have extras, etc. This is NM and corruption, cronyism, and nepotism are rampant here in all things, why should this blind lottery/Hunger Game be any different? They will never explain how they select people to get the appointments, and we know those over 65 are being vaccinated at very low rates compared to younger people, the data is there, this is not speculation or conspiracy theories. Why doesn't the press report on this process? Politics.
Jason Yurtail, t seems that you're confused by the graph. The graph is showing cases/infections per thousand (or whatever other metric). It ISN'T counting the number of inoculations/injections. You have to read the data and take it for what it is, not try and fit it into your world view. The graph is showing that the number of infections are down to safe levels. It's good news! You should be happy.
If someone is gaming the system it is probably the public. The questionnaire allows people to select their occupations and conditions. The only part that gets checked is perhaps the age. By now we've all heard about the young yoga instructor that checked the "educator" box and got an early shot. The system depends on good,honest data.
While NM is strutting around touting its traffic signal system for managing (?) the virus, TX is completely open and now allowing anyone 50 and older to get the vaccine. Guess there will be more New Mexicans headed East, for a variety of reasons.
anyone who chooses to leave a state that took on out of state patients because our hospitals still have room, for the state that can't even deliver energy to consumers when it gets a little chilly is asking for whatever comes to them.
NM vaccination percentage: 26%
TX vaccination percentage: 16%
you: tExAs BeTtEr
[beam] Ignorance is bliss [beam]
Yes, the country now has over 60% of 65+ people vaccinated, in NM it is 30%, why is NM prioritizing the youngest, least vulnerable people?
New Mexico isn't prioritizing the least vulnerable. Read the guidelines. New Mexico has the best vaccination rate of any state. Sorry for the carpers but this state is doing well. Congratulations to the Governor and her Administration.
Look at the data. The CDC said early on, states should prioritize 65+, now there are 60+% of 65+ vaccinated nationally, 30% in NM, do you not believe the data? Who do you think are getting the shots if the 65+ are not? 80% of deaths are in 65+ in NM, what age group is more vulnerable?
It keeps being repeated, but by what metric is NM ‘the best’ for the vaccine?
Carolyn Cerf - according to the CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) 26% of NM's population has had at least one shot of the vaccine, while 15% are fully vaccinated and 85% of the vaccine that's been delivered has been administered. Part of the success is because the state's population is small, but the state is also incredibly efficient at administering the vaccine. It's REALLY good news. You should be happy to live in a state that is concerned with public health. NM is number one for a change and everyone seems to be complaining.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.