As communities struggle to curb the latest surge in infections, New Mexico health officials on Wednesday reported 609 new coronavirus cases, a total the state hadn't seen in several months.
Bernalillo County, which includes Albuquerque, accounted for a third of the new cases, with 207, while Eddy County added 40, Sandoval County had 39, Doña Ana County reported 37, Valencia County logged 36, McKinley County recorded 34 and Otero County had 32.
Three other counties reported at least 20 cases; Santa Fe County added 12.
Wednesday's case count was the state’s largest since Feb. 26, when it reported 659 infections.
Although the total was well below New Mexico's single-day record of 3,675 infections on Nov. 19, it was significantly higher than case counts from earlier in the summer. The latest surge is being fueled by the fast-spreading delta variant, health officials have said.
The state also reported two additional deaths: an Eddy County man in his 80s who was a resident of the Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care facility in Artesia and a Doña Ana County man in his 60s who was hospitalized.
To date, New Mexico has reported 212,577 confirmed cases, resulting in 4,416 fatalities.
Hospitals statewide reported 187 patients were being treated for COVID-19 on Wednesday, up from 180 on Tuesday.
We have vaccines and masks. Pity that so many Americans are selfish. Another surge coming our way.
