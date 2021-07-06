New Mexico's COVID-19 numbers remained relatively steady over the long holiday weekend.
The state announced 203 new cases and two deaths during a four-day reporting period that covered Saturday through Tuesday.
The deaths included a woman in her 60s from Bernalillo County and a man in his 70s from San Juan County. The state has seen 4,346 fatalities since the crisis began in March 2020.
Of New Mexico's new cases, 10 were in Santa Fe County and eight were in Rio Arriba County. The state Department of Health said only six congregate care facilities have reported a positive coronavirus case in the past 28 days and just 62 people were hospitalized Tuesday statewide.
The state said 62.8 percent of eligible people 16 and older had been fully vaccinated.
