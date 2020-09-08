New Mexico's COVID-19 numbers continued to fall Tuesday.
And that wasn't even the best news.
The state reported no COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, a bright interlude in a spring and summer that have seen 807 New Mexicans succumb to the novel coronavirus.
The state reported 44 cases, 22 of which were in Bernalillo County. There were two cases in Santa Fe County.
In all, the state has seen 26,181 cases, with 13,701 designated as having recovered.
Sixty-eight people were in New Mexico hospitals Tuesday for treatment of COVID-19.
Follow the science. End the lock down. Open up the state.
