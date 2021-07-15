Despite a formidable vaccination rate and a general leveling off of new cases, COVID-19 continues to take a fearsome toll in New Mexico.
The state Department of Health reported 10 additional deaths Thursday, with victims ranging in age from their 30s to their 80s.
The deaths were in all corners of the state, including Bernalillo, Chaves, Guadalupe, Lea, McKinley, San Juan, Otero and Taos counties. A man in his 40s from Lincoln County also was listed in Thursday's report, though the state said he had died within the past 30 days.
Since the crisis began, 4,372 New Mexicans have died from COVID-19.
In addition, the state said 155 new cases were detected, including nine in Santa Fe County and nine in Rio Arriba County. Several of the state's smallest counties also reported at least one case, including Guadalupe, Hidalgo and Mora.
The state said 86 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.