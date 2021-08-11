COVID-19 remains on the march.
The state Department of Health reported 713 coronavirus cases Wednesday, with hospitalizations again skyrocketing to 258.
In addition, the state said seven more people had succumbed to the disease, with victims ranging in age from the 40s to the 100s. The deaths were in Bernalillo, Doña Ana, Grant and Guadalupe counties.
Since the crisis began in March 2020, New Mexico has reported 4,437 deaths and 216,494 coronavirus cases.
Wednesday's report illustrated just how widespread the virus has become in recent days. Twenty-nine of the state's 33 counties reported cases Wednesday, including Santa Fe, which had 18. Rio Arriba County had six cases and Los Alamos County had five.
Bernalillo County again led the state with 175 cases, but several of the state's least-populated areas are seeing outbreaks, including De Baca (seven), Colfax (seven), Hidalgo (five), Quay (eight) and Luna (six) counties.
More congregate-care facilities are reporting positives as well; the Department of Health's daily report listed 22 facilities around the state with at least one case in the past 28 days.
