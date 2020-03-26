The state's number of COVID-19 cases has reached 136, with Santa Fe County's number jumping to 22, the state Department of Health announced Thursday.
In addition, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is asking the Defense Department to send a 248-bed U.S. Army combat support hospital to Albuquerque as part of the state's response to the outbreak.
The hospital, the governor wrote in a letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper, "is urgently needed to support the state of New Mexico's ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which threatens to overwhelm our existing medical treatment facilities and resources."
The governor asked the hospital be placed under the operational control of Brigadier Gen. Michele K. LaMontagne of the New Mexico National Guard.
Santa Fe County's new cases include a man in his 30s, two women and a man in their 40s, and a woman in her 60s.
The Santa Fe area has the second-largest number of cases, behind only Bernalillo County, in the state's biggest metropolitan area.
The Department of Health said 13 people are hospitalized for COVID-19, but noted the number may include those who were diagnosed in other states and are being treated here. The figure does not include residents who tested positive and may have been transferred elsewhere.
One New Mexican has died from the respiratory disease.
Bernalillo County, which encompasses Albuquerque, has 55 reported cases of the novel coronavirus. San Juan County in the Four Corners area reported six new cases Thursday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
MASH coming to NM?!?
Where are the thirteen hospitalized patients being treated? A key concern the virus is if the hospitals are being overwhelmed. This reporting doesn't allow us to understand that.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.