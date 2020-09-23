New Mexico approached 28,000 cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday as state health officials reported an additional 200 infections.
The number of cases at the Lea County Correctional Facility increased to 48. The prison in far southeastern New Mexico has recorded 44 cases since Sept. 14, including 11 Wednesday.
Doña Ana County added 33 cases, Bernalillo County had 28, and Chaves and Eddy counties both added 22. Meanwhile, Santa Fe County had one new infection.
There were three deaths reported Wednesday: women from Doña Ana and Lea counties and a man from McKinley County. The new deaths brought the state's total to 857.
Overall, the state has had 27,987 confirmed cases and 15,669 people have recovered from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
As of Wednesday, 72 people in New Mexico were hospitalized for COVID-19.
