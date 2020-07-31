The chief justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court has recused himself from considering a legal challenge to the state’s ban on indoor dining spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.
Michael E. Vigil didn’t list a reason for his recusal, according to court records. State District Judge Thomas F. Stewart of Grant County will join the other justices in considering a flurry of legal briefs filed this week in response to the challenge from the New Mexico Restaurant Association and Southern New Mexico business owners who oppose the ban.
The state banned indoor dining in mid-March as the first cases of COVID-19 were discovered here. Restaurants were allowed to resume indoor seating — at 50 percent of capacity — June 1. But as COVID-19 cases began to skyrocket in July, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that indoor dining would again be prohibited.
Restaurateurs have complained they are being unfairly targeted while other businesses remain open.
The case originated in Carlsbad but landed in the state Supreme Court last week after state District Judge Raymond Romero issued a restraining order temporarily keeping Lujan Grisham from enforcing the renewed ban.
Lawyers for the governor on July 20 filed an emergency petition asking the state Supreme Court to suspend Romero’s order and keep the ban in place, which the Supreme Court did within a matter of hours, ordering the parties to file their arguments in writing no later than Thursday.
The state has filed briefs asking the Supreme Court to clear up confusion over the issue by taking the case out of the District Court’s hands and deciding the issue now instead of waiting for it to come on appeal.
The state restaurant association and other plaintiffs have filed briefs opposing such an action, saying it’s more appropriate for the legal questions to be developed through litigation in the state District Court.
Eddy County, Jalísco Cafe in Grant County and the New Mexico Republican Party also filed amicus briefs in the case this week in support of the petitioners.
As of Friday, the state Supreme Court had yet to indicate whether it would make a ruling based on the written pleadings, set the case for oral arguments or decline to hear the matter all together.
Meanwhile, the entire court, including Vigil, is slated to hear oral arguments Tuesday in a case filed in May by a number of GOP-backed businesses challenging the governor’s authority to fine business that violate emergency public health orders related to the coronavirus pandemic.
That debate will be livestreamed starting at 9 a.m. on New Mexico PBS, KNME-TV’s YouTube channel.
