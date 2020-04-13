New Mexico Republicans on Monday accused Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of overreaching in her coronavirus public health measures, while the governor and Democratic legislators countered that the GOP’s suggestions would put more lives at risk.
State Republican Party chairman Steve Pearce and state House Minority Leader Jim Townsend said the governor’s orders to shut down nonessential businesses discriminated against small companies and said Lujan Grisham was neglecting the steep economic impact the virus-related measures are having on the state’s residents.
“We have two epidemics in New Mexico: the COVID-19 and the financial crisis,” Townsend, R-Artesia, said in an hourlong Republican Party news conference held on Zoom. “You cannot ignore one of them and treat the whole fairly.”
The Republican criticism came three weeks after the governor first announced a statewide stay-at-home order and the closing of nonessential businesses. Since then, more businesses have been ordered shut, while capacity has been limited at big box stores and grocery stores that remain open.
Pearce said his party was not making any specific proposals as to how it believed the health orders should be altered, and he called for a plan on how the state will “get Main Street operating again.”
Yet small business owners who spoke during the news conference suggested that businesses considered nonessential should be allowed to open at limited capacity in the same way big box stores are currently operating. They said the state had unfairly ordered their companies closed since large stores are permitted to stay open.
“If the governor continues to try to run my business for me, she’s going to shut my door,” said Shelly Quartieri, co-owner of the Colfax Tavern and Diner, located roughly between Raton and Cimarron.
Pearce also said not all areas of the state should have to abide by the same public health orders and that rural areas should be treated differently.
“One size does not fit all,” he said.
The Governor’s Office responded “any half-thought-out proposal” that treated some areas of the state differently or that allowed partial closures “will lead to more illnesses and more death.”
It added the state’s measures were aimed at preventing more spread in rural communities, where outbreaks could overwhelm health care systems.
“There’s a false choice presented in this rhetoric about the economy,” spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett said. “The state cannot safely fully reopen until we have done the work of defeating the virus. It’s that simple.”
House Speaker Brian Egolf called a Zoom news conference of his own, calling Monday the “first seemingly partisan day in the COVID-19 response in New Mexico.”
He blasted the Republicans’ claims, asserting “we are not willing to play Russian roulette with the lives of New Mexicans, opening one small business here on the hopes that we don’t have an outbreak.”
Egolf, D-Santa Fe, said public health orders allow small businesses to remain open if they are considered essential, while Meyers Sackett said there was “nothing in any public health order that specifies or prioritizes big box stores versus New Mexico businesses.”
