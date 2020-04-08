State health officials reported three more deaths and 72 new cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday.
The new deaths were in Bernalillo County: a man in his 90s and two women in their 80s. All had underlying medical conditions, according to a news release from the state Department of Health.
Sixteen people have died in New Mexico of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.
State health officials said 865 people have tested positive.
Two new cases were reported in Santa Fe County, which has 68 total.
Bernalillo County, the state's most populous, added 20 new cases for a total of 325.
As of Wednesday, 59 people were hospitalized in New Mexico with the virus, while 201 have recovered.
Is there any information about the number of patients with ventilators and how many ventilators will be needed at the peak? I presume the number (59) of those hospitalized is 'net' ... is there any information on how many have been discharged?
