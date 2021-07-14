The New Mexico Department of Health on Wednesday reported 180 new cases of the coronavirus and three more deaths, bringing the state's cumulative totals to 206,846 infections and 4,362 fatalities.
Santa Fe County had 10 new cases, while Bernalillo County added 62, Doña Ana County recorded 18 and Sandoval County logged 16.
Doña Ana, Sandoval and San Juan counties each reported an additional death related to COVID-19. All of the victims were men in their 40s, 50s and 60s.
As of Wednesday, 97 patients were hospitalized with the disease in New Mexico, up from 83 on Tuesday.
