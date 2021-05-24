The state reported 366 new cases of COVID-19 for a three-day period ending Monday, including 32 cases in Santa Fe County and one at the state penitentiary south of the city.
In addition, a Bernalillo County man in his 60s has died.
In all, New Mexico has seen 4,245 deaths from COVID, and 202,221 cases in all.
There are 120 people in New Mexico hospitals with COVID-19. More than 54 percent of those 16 and over eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine have been fully inoculated. The pace of those 12 to 15 who are receiving the vaccine is quickening — the state Department of Health said 15.4 percent in that age group have received a first dose.
