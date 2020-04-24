Forty-five percent of the state's 84 COVID-19 deaths are based in nursing homes or long-term care facilities, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a briefing Friday.
In addition, state health officials announced six more deaths and 153 new cases of the novel coronavirus Friday.
The number of cases in New Mexico is 2,521.
Men accounted for all the new deaths. Two were from Bernalillo County, three were from San Juan County, and one was from McKinley County. All three deaths in San Juan County were residents of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.
McKinley County, which has nearly 72,000 residents, had 67 new cases, bringing its total to 639. It now is close to Bernalillo County — with a population of about 679,000 people — which has 651. Bernalillo County added 25 new cases.
San Juan County added 31 for a total of 420.
Santa Fe County had no new cases. Its total is 94.
As of Friday, 152 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 614 had recovered.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
It would be helpful if you gave data on how many tests were done to come up with the number of positives by county i.e. how many yests were done in santa fe county to come up with now new tests today
This article is missing a key statistic, the number of tests; 4,947. This is necessary to understand the number of new positive cases; 152. It means that less than 3% of tests were positive, compared to the long term average of 5%. The state has been running about 2,000 tests per day, so the number of positive results must take into account the stepped up testing.
This is key information in understanding the Covid situation, and it is beyond simply poor practice to omit this data. The New Mexican can certainly do better than this...
congratulations CM, you made a comment w/o resorting to name calling and invective. Keep it up!
I think that the people deserve to hear the truth.
Again, I support truth in reporting.
