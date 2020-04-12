The numbers stemming from the COVID-19 crisis took yet another grim turn Sunday.
State health officials announced the respiratory disease took six lives around the state, the most in a single day since the novel coronavirus appeared earlier this year.
Three of the deaths were in Bernalillo County, where two women and a man in their 90s succumbed to the disease. One had been hospitalized and all were reported to have underlying medical conditions.
The other deaths included a woman in her 70s from Cibola County, a woman in her 90s from San Juan County and a man in his 50s from Doña Ana County.
The state announced 74 new cases had been diagnosed, including 38 in Sandoval County, where significant outbreaks at two Native American pueblos had been reported last week.
In all, the state has reported 1,245 cases, with a death toll of 26, 80 people hospitalized and 295 listed as recovered. Sunday's totals include 18 new cases in Bernalillo County for a total of 440. Santa Fe County added one case for a total of 75.
As New Mexico wrestles with troubling outbreaks in pueblos and other reservations, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Sunday on CNN that 25 percent of the state's COVID-19 cases stem from its Native American population.
The respiratory illness has been devastating across the Navajo Nation, with many of the cases based in McKinley and San Juan counties, which encompass parts of Navajo land. Other pueblos, including Zia and San Felipe in Sandoval County, have dozens of cases.
State of the Union host Jake Tapper showed a clip from a recent statement by Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who said minorities are more likely to be exposed to the novel coronavirus and asked the governor how she plans to combat that threat.
Lujan Grisham responded the state has blocked access to New Mexico's reservations and pueblos, adding the New Mexico National Guard is delivering food.
"We're looking at a regional strategy to support the leadership of the Navajo Nation between Utah, Arizona and New Mexico," Lujan Grisham said. "We're putting out field hospitals, triage centers."
The state has yet to publicly report ethnic data within COVID-19 numbers.
Tapper asked what New Mexico would do if President Donald Trump calls for an easing of social-distancing measures May 1. Lujan Grisham said the lack of a national strategy, such as increased testing or software to trace COVID-19's spread, means that relaxing closures doesn't make sense.
"I'm going to do whatever is right for New Mexico," Lujan Grisham said. "We've begun looking at recovery options, but we aren't going to anything until that peak occurs and we're clear about not having hospitalizations and reducing the number of people that are positive every day."
Tapper asked about the state's use of cellphone data from Descartes Labs of Santa Fe to track movement.
Lujan Grisham said the data is aggregate national data and that the state cannot determine an individual's phone number.
"We treat this as a tool that allows us to figure out whether our social distancing, more than just looking at the cases, but look at where people are traveling, how long they're traveling," she said.
Tapper also asked Lujan Grisham about speculation that positions her as a possible vice presidential running mate for presumptive Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden.
"I want to be governor of New Mexico," Lujan Grisham said. "I will do whatever it takes to support a Biden administration, and I'm looking forward to a federal administration that can do a national strategy in good times and in bad times both."
What a joke. She doesnt care about NM at all except to the point that its puts her in a more favorable position for favorable posturing. Her verbiage is clear on that. She is hoping Biden will make her a VP nominee so if he is elected she can wash her hands of the gigantic mess she has made of NM and run away and we will all still be stuck here with her daily mess.All her actions are for that one purpose and for her and nothing else. She is not fooling anyone.
