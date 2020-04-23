State health officials announced seven more deaths and 169 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday.
The total number of deaths in New Mexico from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, is now 78, and the total number of cases is 2,379, according to a news release from the state Department of Health.
Women accounted for all the new deaths. Bernalillo, Sandoval and San Juan counties each had two patients die from COVID-19. McKinley County had one new death.
San Juan County now has 24 deaths from the illness, and McKinley and Sandoval counties each have eight; 31 people in Bernalillo County have died from COVID-19, including at least 16 residents of La Vida Llena, a retirement home that has had an outbreak.
Santa Fe County had three new cases Thursday, bringing its total to 96. McKinley County added 54 cases for a total of 573. San Juan County had 51 new cases for a total of 390.
As of Thursday, 123 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 573 had recovered.
