State health officials announced seven more deaths and 103 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The number of deaths in New Mexico is now 65, and the total number of cases is 2,072, according to a news release from the state Department of Health.
Five of the new deaths occurred in Bernalillo County, and four were residents of the La Vida Llena retirement home in Albuquerque. Those residents included a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 80s and two men in their 90s.
The fifth Bernalillo County death was a resident of the Central Desert Behavioral Health facility in Albuquerque.
A woman in her 80s from Chaves County and a man in his 60s from McKinley County also died from COVID-19.
Santa Fe County had two new cases for a total of 88. Bernalillo County added 20 new cases for a total of 585. McKinley County had 45 new cases, raising its total to 460.
As of Tuesday, 119 people were hospitalized in New Mexico from COVID-19 and 529 had recovered.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The numbers continue to rise but not anywhere near our neighboring states. Yes. Our Governor has done an excellent job. My family and friends are all strong and healthy. Adapt , improvise and overcome. Stop complaining and find your strength.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.