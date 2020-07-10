A day after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham rolled back the state’s economic reopening amid a surge in coronavirus cases, New Mexico saw its second-highest number of new cases since the pandemic emerged in the state.
The 301 cases reported Friday included 20 in Santa Fe County — its highest daily count yet — and the first case in Mora County, which so far had avoided the virus. The state’s largest one-day total was 331 on June 5.
Six more people in New Mexico died after contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, including an inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility. Five hundred and thirty-nine people have now died of COVID-19.
“Given the rate of increase that we are seeing in the state today and taking today’s number of individuals that we lost here in the state, at this rate, we could have 639 potentially new deaths in the next five weeks,” the governor said Thursday.
“And when I make decisions, particularly the tough decisions that need to be made to protect New Mexicans and New Mexico families, it isn’t lost on me that given the months of effort here in just five weeks we would more than double if we do nothing the number of deaths in New Mexico,” Lujan Grisham continued.
Human Services Secretary David Scrase said Thursday the 79 percent jump in daily case counts over the past two weeks is “basically representative of the pandemic being out of control.”
Scrase called attention to alarming increases in Bernalillo and Doña Ana counties — where more than half of the new cases have come from. That’s “very worrisome” given the opportunity for the virus to continue running rampant in Albuquerque and Las Cruces because of the population density, Scrase said.
Bernalillo County added 73 new cases Friday, while Doña Ana County had 44, according to the state Department of Health.
Scrase called attention to the fact that “almost the whole United States has turned red,” signifying runaway case increases in nearly every state except the north corner of the Eastern Seaboard.
Scrase argued that the biggest factor driving rising case numbers in New Mexico is likely from people taking a cue from a partial reopening of the state economy and more sweeping reopenings in neighboring Texas and Arizona. People saw the economy begin to thaw and might have taken that as a sign that perhaps things were going back to normal, he said, nothing that public health officials have observed people are traveling more and spending more time in close proximity to others after months of social distancing.
“Everything the governor and Dr. Scrase said yesterday remains true and important and is underscored by today’s number of new cases,” Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the Governor’s Office, said Friday.
The fact that 44.6 percent of the case spikes in the past 14 days were seen in people between the ages of 20 and 39 “speaks to the behaviors of this age group” and suggests that perhaps many people resumed their lives largely as normal, attending backyard parties, playing sports and going to family gatherings, Lujan Grisham said Thursday.
“The virus did not go anywhere,” Lujan Grisham said. “It is here. It is a vicious, dangerous, silent invisible enemy, and you have to treat it as such. It is everywhere. And if we let our guard down even for a second, and we did that, New Mexico — the whole country did that — it will spread with a vengeance.”
Perhaps some might want to read the 10th amendment?
Also, the statement “... at this rate, we could have 639 potentially new deaths in the next five weeks,” the governor said Thursday.” Harkens back to the early days of grossly inaccurate models that did their best to warn of everything short of a zombie apocalypse. Cases by themselves are a meaningless data point.....it’s more important to understand positive test rates, mortality rates, hospitalizations JUST for COVID, and ventilators used just for COVID.
I would also note the Gov. avoids approaching the issue of protest gatherings, though she is more than willing to diss New Mexican residents. Hmmmm.
I find Santa Fe much more scary than in May. The traffic and business seems "normal" and normal doesn't work with Covid. The best situation I recall was April 6th, right after Mayor Webber's edicts for Sfe. To my surprise, it had a very large, and visible, effect, the very next day. Those edicts were sound, and I admit that, even though I'm not a fan of King Webber. Sadly, the Governor immediately issued HER edicts, which "trumped" Webber and were much less effective. If she had supported his direction it could have meant a better situation state wide. Politics trumped sound thinking, once again. Today, from my direct experience in SF grocery stores, we are in big trouble. Hand washing and distancing no longer have a place; we are relying solely on masks, and not even good masks, but "face coverings". All of this due to confusion and mixed message from our Commander in Chief. At some point she must face the fact that she has NO CREDENTIALS to lead the "war" on Covid. But, she CAN appoint leaders who DO have credentials. Currently the three Departments which, by law, have the lead in the Covid response are; DOH, DPS and Homeland Security. All three of those department heads are very poor choices, and need to be replaced with competent people. Time for Michelle to wake up, realize that she is failing us, and appoint some competent "wartime" leadership. She has the power, as Governor, to do that. We must demand it.
I appreciate your comments today which seem much less of a rant. However, Santa Fe is a home rule city and under the NM constitution, its ordinances will prevail unless the state has reserved that power . I agree. It is hit or miss at businesses--and not just because of the patrons. Also outdoor table space is not keeping 6 ft between patrons--maybe between centers of the table.
At this point, its almost impossible to get a clear understanding of the impact due to inconsistent case tracking and combining overall testing numbers without correlation to outcomes. The main thing I feel strongly about is we are down right being manipulated. It may not be intentional "across the boards" but the discrepancies in messaging between all the levels government and other organizational leaders alike is frustrating at best, and deadly at its worst. At the end of the day we wall have to do what is right for us individually but I hope that everyone does what can be done to protect everyone's health and livelihoods. These are strange times indeed but I remain hopeful that we may well come out the other side better prepared to address what lies ahead for our civilization.
Let’s remember this statement to see if it’s true.
“Given the rate of increase that we are seeing in the state today and taking today’s number of individuals that we lost here in the state, at this rate, we could have 639 potentially new deaths in the next five weeks,” the governor said Thursday.
*Yawn*
Coffee
Good statistic to remember. Also remember that the projection is dependent on peoples' behaviors remaining the same over the next five weeks. If increasingly more people wear masks, keep 6 feet apart, and wash their hands throughout the day, then that statistic is not necessarily going to happen.
Models underlay predicted results that change as new data is fed into them.
Serious question. New cases are accelerating, including in Santa Fe County. But hospitalizations across the state are actually declining, and there hasn't been a covid involved death in Santa Fe County for many weeks. What does everyone think is happening? Conspiracy theories aren't serious answers.
Maxwell- its isn't about the mortality rate. thats one aspect of C19. The lingering after effects of the illness for those who don't die are frightening. You would do well to look at the myriad articles available about that. YOU DO NOT want to get it. It's not the "flu" by any stretch....Connie- I hope the best for you as you seem pretty unconcerned about Covid.
Bill, I believe you are right on this one. I have family members who have survived bouts with Covid, but with lingering effects. Covid is NOT just the flu, and we must deal with it seriously.
Absolutely. We need a new President who will shut down the country at once which has been done successfully in other countries ..
I agree there are serious aspects to the virus that can have long term effects. I’m not debating that. My question is about the dynamics of the spread. Lately the spread has accelerated in younger people who may have less serious symptoms than older people. Has contact tracing and expanded testing in family clusters the yielded more positives but less serious illness. Is the virus mutating? Are treatments better resulting in less mortality? All we get from NMDOH are data dumps with a focus on “cases” which is becoming a meaningless statistic since it includes 5 month old data. Lastly, the news media aren’t investigating what’s going on, they just reprint the press releases.
Maxwell:
There have been 3 "covid-related" deaths in Santa Fe County since mid-March. My suspicion is that all 3 individuals were elderly and had co-morbidities. The natural death-rate during those 4 months is approx. 445. In my opinion, if you're healthy, your chance of dying from Covid is approaching zero.
