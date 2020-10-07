New Mexico reported 426 new cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, its second-largest one-day total since the pandemic began, as the number of confirmed infections statewide eclipsed 31,000.
Santa Fe County recorded its highest daily tally with 31. Its previous high was 29, recorded July 15.
Bernalillo County had 120 new cases, by far the most of any county.
Doña Ana County added 70 cases, Chaves County had 35 and Lea County had 32, according to the state Department of Health.
Wednesday's total was the most since July 27, when the state had a record 467 cases. New Mexico now has 31,372 confirmed cases.
Health officials also reported two deaths, in McKinley and San Juan counties, to bring the statewide toll to 896.
As of Wednesday, 17,766 people in New Mexico had recovered from the illness, while 109 people remained hospitalized.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.