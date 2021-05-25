New Mexico health officials on Tuesday reported 186 new cases of the coronavirus, including 78 infections among federal inmates in the Torrence County Detention Facility.
Six more New Mexicans have died from COVID-19. One of them was a Santa Fe County woman in her 50s. Two of the six deaths reported Tuesday occurred more than 30 days ago, the state Department of Health said in a news release.
A total of 4,251 state residents have died from the virus, a number that increased dramatically this week following a state review of medical records that revealed more deaths attributed to the virus and the addition of New Mexico people who died out of state.
Santa Fe County's toll from the virus is 147 deaths. The county has had a total of 10,443 cases of the virus, while the state has had 202,405. Of those infections, 4,221 were in state and federal detention facilities.
There were 133 patients in the state hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Have inmates at the (federal) Torrence County facility been offered vaccinations?
