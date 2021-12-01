New Mexico recorded 1,887 new coronavirus cases and 12 more virus-related deaths as of Wednesday, according to the Department of Health.
Sixty new cases were reported in Santa Fe County. The counties with the highest numbers of new cases were Bernalillo, with 583; Doña Ana, 319; San Juan, 163; Sandoval, 116; Valencia, 87; and Chaves and McKinley, 68 each.
The newly reported deaths involved three people each in Bernalillo and San Juan counties; and one each in Cibola, Curry, Grant, McKinley, San Miguel and Valencia counties.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 reached 5,379. The total number of cases reported throughout the pandemic rose to 316,089.
As of Wednesday, 643 people were hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19 complications.
Interesting, so cases and hospitalizations are about the same now as last year about this time without any vaccines. I do wonder how many cases and hospitalizations and deaths are in fully vaccinated people, and if the % is well above the % efficacy of the vaccines and thus not true "breakthrough", but proof the vaccines are failing. Not a good advertisement to scare people into being vaccinated is it?
