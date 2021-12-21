Tuesday was a terrible day in New Mexico — statistically, one of its worst since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the state in March 2020.
The state Department of Health reported 48 COVID-19 deaths — 41 occurring in recent days and seven within the past month. It was one of the highest counts since Dec. 17, 2020, when New Mexico reported 48 deaths in a single day as it battled a massive surge of the virus just before the Christmas holiday.
Faced with the persistent march of the delta variant as the virus' new and highly transmissible omicron variant begins to take hold both in the state and around the country, Tuesday's death toll was a reminder of just how difficult COVID-19 has been to quell.
Twenty of the dead in Tuesday's report were from Bernalillo County, the state's largest. One of the victims was from Santa Fe County, a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized and had underlying conditions, according to the Health Department.
There also were two victims from Rio Arriba County — men in their 40s and 80s, respectively.
In all, 5,662 New Mexicans have died from COVID-19.
Santa Fe County has suffered 192 deaths since the crisis began. There have been 89 in Rio Arriba County and 10 in Los Alamos County.
The shred of good news came from New Mexico's hospitals, which had reported more than 700 COVID-19 patients at times in the past several weeks. On Tuesday, there were 553 patients, the second straight day the state had been below 600.
The state reported 733 new coronavirus cases Tuesday — 36 in Santa Fe County. Bernalillo was the only county in the state to report triple-digits.
State health officials are expected to deliver another briefing on the fight against the virus Wednesday as New Mexico prepares for the Christmas holidays. The Department of Health reported the state's seven-day positivity rate is now 9.4 percent. Santa Fe County's positivity rate from Dec. 7 to Dec. 20 was 8.87 percent.
