New Mexico reported eight more deaths and added 257 cases to its COVID-19 count Friday.
A Department of Health news release said Bernalillo County, the state's most populous, reported 55 cases, with 42 in McKinley County and 40 in Doña Ana.
There were seven cases reported in Santa Fe County.
Eleven cases were reported among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility in Estancia.
The death toll in New Mexico stands at 511, including the eight on Friday. Five victims were from McKinley County, the epicenter for the disease in the state. Other victims included a woman from Doña Ana County and a man from San Juan County. A man in his 50s who had been held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility in Southern New Mexico and had been hospitalized also died.
State officials said 130 people are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. The state also said 5,802 people have been reported as recovered.
Yes, cases from the anarchist protests continue to spike in SF Co., DA Co. and BernCo, the epicenters of the riots. Younger people from the rioters spreading to their own kind now, soon granny will be infected. The Guv and mayors has blood on their hands for sponsoring and encouraging the blatant violations of the most important health order of all, NO MASS GATHERINGS......
MJ, Ph.D. As I pointed out yesterday, research indicates the opposite of your claims.
I politely asked you for attributions.
Now I have to call you out as a liar and provocateur.
In addition, you clearly have no understanding of the building Movement for Racial Justice. That movement is a popular movement building from the ground up. Though there are good folks in government who understand and support that movement, it is a loose coalition led by a variety of activists, some very young, some very much veterans.
Governors and Mayors have nothing to do with this. I think you know this, or perhaps I underestimate your ignorance.
I do support the idea of individuals taking steps to slow the virus, steps that you seemingly undermine at every turn. We are in a now at a critical stage of history that calls young people and others to the streets. I wish I could be there with them!
This historical process of liberation began with the Civil War, took a second step 50 years ago with the Civil Rights Movement, and now moves forward with Black Lives Matter.
I would note that I never seen the term ' Black Lives Matter' in your comments, only BLM. It's as if you want to strip all meaning & content out have the label you apply to our movement.
Very sad Micheal, you have talent and skills, but your anger seems to warp your trajectory.
