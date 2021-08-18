Health officials in New Mexico reported 878 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday as hospitals continued to fill up with COVID-19 patients during the latest surge in infections.
The more contagious delta variant has caused infections and hospitalizations to spike in every community over the past month, especially in areas that have resisted the coronavirus vaccine.
On Wednesday, New Mexico had 353 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals, the most since Feb. 12 when the state reported 365 hospitalizations.
Bernalillo County added 271 new cases, while Lea County reported 123, Chaves County had 62, Eddy County added 59, Sandoval County had 54 and Doña Ana County logged 46.
In Northern New Mexico, Santa Fe County had 30 new cases while Rio Arriba County added 18. Overall, the state has had 221,960 confirmed cases.
Bernalillo, Curry, Otero and Quay counties each reported an additional death, bringing the statewide toll to 4,459.
Groundhog Day.
In Florida 50 children a day on average being hospitalized...and hospitals overrun....same thing in Texas....chidren losing one or both parents....So tragic and so preventable! How many times do we keep having to watch the same sad story of people crying on their deathbed wishing they had taken the vaccine? The Governor of Texas just ordered multiple refrigerated semis trucks for the deceased as they know it's coming....all the while with a smile on his face raising money and infected himself! Unconscionable!! DeSantis is setting up regeneron clinics all over Florida to make his 10 million dollar donor who is a major investor happy....but doesn't care about children! If people don't care about their children and don't want them to wear a mask then KEEP THEM HOME!
Interesting how the SF New Mexican takes down comments that go against their own narrative. Cognitive dissonance is real. I will never read this paper again.
EVERYONE NEEDS TO GET VACCINATED…….NO EXCUSES!!!
