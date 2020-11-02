New Mexico reported 877 new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday, with more than half in Bernalillo and Doña Ana counties.
Santa Fe County had the third-most cases with 62, just shy of a high of 64 on Oct. 21.
The state Department of Health also recorded 10 new deaths, bringing New Mexico's total to 1,036 since the start of the pandemic. Three of the deaths occurred in Doña Ana County, while no other county reported more than one.
Bernalillo County’s 245 cases marked the fifth time in the past six days it had more than 200, while Doña Ana topped out at 220. There were five cases by individuals held at the Otero County Prison Facility.
Overall, New Mexico has had a total of 48,104 COVID-19 cases.
The number of people in New Mexico hospitalized for COVID-19 grew from 365 on Sunday to 382 on Monday. The state reported 74 percent of general beds and 69 percent of intensive care beds were occupied, which included patients with the novel coronavirus and those with other illnesses.
