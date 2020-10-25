A day after setting a new high for coronavirus cases, New Mexico came close to matching its single-day record by recording 828 new infections Sunday.
The number of New Mexicans hospitalized for COVID-19 increased to 287, the largest patient count since the pandemic began.
Health officials said 77 percent of the state's general hospital beds and half its intensive care beds were filled.
New Mexico has seen record case numbers in October, with a one-day high of 875 infections Saturday.
The Governor's Office has tried to quell the outbreak by implementing tougher restrictions on businesses, but the state's caseload has continued to swell.
Doña Ana County recorded the most new infections Saturday with 206, while Santa Fe County had 38, according to the state Department of Health.
Bernalillo County added 156 cases, Lea County had 46, Luna County had 44, Chaves County had 42 and Eddy County had 39.
The Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County recorded 40 new cases and the Otero County Prison Facility had 21.
The state has had 41,863 confirmed infections and as of Sunday, 20,837 people have recovered from the illness.
Health officials also reported deaths in Bernalillo and Lincoln counties to bring the statewide toll to 967.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
MLG just needs to admit she has no idea how to stop this, she is clueless.
She plans another widespread closure of NM businesses, her go-to solution for everything covid. Stand by for 11/4, day after the election. If she waits even one day past 11/4, it's because some small thinker on her staff told her to hold off for a bit so her decisions don't look "political".
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.