The state Department of Health reported 801 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths from the virus as of Friday.
Bernalillo County had 200 new cases, followed by San Juan County with 114, Otero with 69, Sandoval with 52, Doña Ana with 48, McKinley with 39 and Santa Fe with 36.
The newly reported deaths involved four people from Bernalillo County; two from Lea County; and one each from Chaves, Curry, Eddy, Quay and San Juan counties.
The state's coronavirus death toll is now 4,930, while its total number of cases rose to 263,755.
As of Friday, 332 New Mexicans were hospitalized with the coronavirus, down from 369 on Thursday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.