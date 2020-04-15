New Mexico now has a total of 1,484 positive cases of COVID-19, according to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
In her weekly update on the COVID-19 threat in the state, the governor — who started the afternoon address by wearing a protective mask — said no new deaths associated with the respiratory virus were reported Wednesday.
She said 90 New Mexicans are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 22 of those patients on ventilators.
The governor said New Mexico is under the national average in terms of the number of COVID-19 patients who are being treated in hospitals.
“Typically a third of all [COVID-19] individuals are hospitalized. … We’re below that ratio,” she said.
All told, there were 80 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. Two new cases were reported in Santa Fe County, which has a total of 78.
To date, 32,850 New Mexicans have been tested for the virus.
The governor said she’s in talks with the federal government to find a way to test all New Mexicans.
She also said she was "disappointed" that TriCore Reference Laboratories, which conducts testing for COVID-19 cases, is temporarily closing six of its facilities and reducing hours at six other sites.
She said she did not yet know the reason behind the decision but said it should not impact TriCore’s ability to process COVID-19 tests.
But, she added, “I’m always concerned when one of our partners appears to be reducing its footprint in our strategies during this public health crisis.”
David Scrase, secretary of the state’s Human Services Department, said residents of Santa Fe are effectively practicing social distancing practices — one reason the county has seen few new cases in the past week.
“Santa Fe County, their curve is really flat,” Scrase said.
But he said the state is seeing a “more rapid growth” of COVID-19 cases in the northwest part of the state, home to much of the Navajo Nation.
He said 75 percent of new cases have been cropping up in three northwestern counties — McKinley, San Juan and Sandoval.
Scrase said many residents in those counties often do not have access to food, water, shelter and medical attention.
Responding to a question about a recent University of Washington study that predicts 155 New Mexico residents will die of COVID-19, the governor said she thinks that estimate is “too low. We wish it weren’t.”
She said she and other leaders around the country take issue with that study because of some of the methods it used in totaling likely cases and deaths associated with COVID-19.
“It is not the right model, we don’t believe it is accurate at all,” she said, adding that the estimate for New Mexico is “too optimistic."
“We would love it if we did not have one more single death in the state,” she said.
The governor also spoke about her recent decision to no longer exclude churches and other faith-based organizations from allowing large groups to congregate during the pandemic.
“We did that because we had more than a handful of churches who were going to have Easter services,” she said.
Such gatherings would be a risk to both health care workers and members of the community, she said: “We are very pleased that most faith based communities and churches were finding ways to livestream services and reach out to members and congregations.”
She said the state issued one “cease and desist” order to a church that held services on Easter, though she did not mention the name of the church.
The governor urged citizens to vote by absentee ballot after the state Supreme Court rejected a petition Tuesday to conduct the June 2 primary election solely by mail to avoid spreading the disease.
“Please for the sake of all New Mexicans dealing with this public health emergency … request your absentee ballot,” she said. “Fill it out and mail it back. That is the only way we are going to manage this and minimize the number of folks … who go to an actual polling site.”
Speaking to concerns that the state’s restrictions on business operations is impacting small business owners and benefiting big-box stores that are still operating, the governor said that setup is “troubling for everybody in the country.”
"The financial strains and struggles of these businesses and the communities they are in are real,” she said.
But even small groups gathering in small businesses can transmit the virus, she said: “The notion that if you have risk at one place, it’s fair to have risk at two places is not a smart public health policy.”
The virus, she said, doesn’t care where it travels.
“It will find you,” she said.
Asked about the state’s push to postpone or cancel routine medical procedures to better prepare medical providers for a possible surge in COVID-19 cases, the governor said, “We don’t want patients not getting what they need.”
She said nothing in the state’s orders restricts doctors from seeing patients or dealing with such challenges as cancer screenings during the pandemic.
“I would be surprised if there have not been some unnecessary refusals or efforts not to do screenings in order to be ready for a surge or a peak [in COVID-19 cases],” she said.”
Scrase said the state is not trying to “tell doctors what is and is not medically necessary.”
He said if hundreds of routine medical procedures have been canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, hundreds more have likely occurred.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.