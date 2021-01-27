The New Mexico Department of Health reported 755 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 27 additional deaths Wednesday.
The state has recorded 171,047 infections since the pandemic started, resulting in 3,198 deaths.
Santa Fe County reported 60 new cases Wednesday, while Bernalillo County added 157 infections and Doña Ana County had 123.
The state said 586 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.
New Mexico has administered 216,913 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 63,453 doses in the past seven days.
Overall, the state has had 11,824 hospitalizations related to COVID-19, administered 2,271,257 tests and designated 98,042 people as having recovered from the illness.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.