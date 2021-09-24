The New Mexico Department of Health reported 714 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, bringing the state's cumulative total to 248,788 infections.
Of the newly reported cases, 35 were in Santa Fe County, marking the second straight day its case count was more than 30.
Bernalillo County added 199 cases, while Eddy County had 48, San Juan County reported 47, Chaves and Sandoval counties each had 45 and Valencia County added 43.
The state also reported 14 additional deaths, including two Taos County women — one in her 40s and the other in her 60s.
Eddy County added three fatalities, Bernalillo and San Juan counties each recorded two and Chaves, Doña Ana, Lea, McKinley and Union counties each had one.
To date, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 4,749 New Mexicans.
On Friday, hospitals across the state were treating 314 COVID-19 patients.
