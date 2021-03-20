State health officials on Saturday reported seven additional deaths related to COVID-19, including a Rio Arriba County man in his 50s who was hospitalized and a Taos County woman in her 80s who had underlying conditions.
The state also reported 191 new cases of the coronavirus, with 10 infections in Santa Fe County, 71 in Bernalillo County and 35 in Doña Ana County.
New Mexico has seen 189,560 cases in the past year, resulting in 3,889 deaths.
There were 130 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospitals across the state.
Health officials said 38.1 percent of the state's residents have received at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine, while 23.1 percent have been fully vaccinated. In all, New Mexico has given out more than 1 million doses of the vaccine.
