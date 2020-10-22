New Mexico reported 669 new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday as hospital beds continued to fill up across the state.
Health officials said 213 people in New Mexico were hospitalized for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, up from 202 on Wednesday.
Overall, 85 percent of the state's general hospital beds were filled and 70 percent of intensive care beds were occupied.
Bernalillo County added 185 infections, nearly twice as many as the next highest county, Doña Ana, which recorded 97 cases.
Sandoval County added 53 cases, Eddy County had 46, Lea County had 36, Chaves and Valencia counties both had 31, Curry County had 30 and Santa Fe County added 17, according to the state Department of Health.
The number of confirmed infections statewide grew to 39,377, and the number of people who have recovered from the illness increased to 20,562.
Health officials also reported three more deaths — in Bernalillo, Doña Ana and Eddy counties — to bring the statewide toll to 953.
Are there really some 19,000 sick people out there? I hope they have isolated themselves, and aren't spewing the virus among us.
