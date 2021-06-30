The New Mexico Department of Health reported 66 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the state's cumulative tally to 205,542.
Santa Fe County had two additional infections, while Bernalillo County added 21, San Juan County reported 10 and McKinley County had six.
The state also reported an Otero County woman in her 80s and a Curry County man in his 40s died of COVID-19. Overall, the disease has claimed the lives of 4,340 New Mexicans.
As of Wednesday, 64 people were receiving hospital care for COVID-19 in New Mexico.
