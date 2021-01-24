A woman in her 40s from Santa Fe County was among the 30 new deaths related to COVID-19 reported by the state Department of Health Sunday.
Also among the dead were a Taos County woman in her 40s, a Taos County man in his 90s and a Rio Arriba County woman in her 80s.
The statewide death toll since the start of the pandemic is now 3,145, which is around one in every 750 New Mexicans.
The state also reported 635 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday, including 67 infections in Santa Fe County, 146 in Bernalillo County and 69 in Doña Ana County.
With 28 new cases, Santa Fe's 87507 ZIP code reported the second-most new infections Sunday behind 31 in the 88030 ZIP code around Deming.
In the past 28 days, at least one positive case has been detected in a resident or staff member at 101 nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the state, including eight in Santa Fe — BeeHive Homes, Brookdale, Casa Real, El Castillo, the Legacy, the Montecito, MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care and Pacifica Senior Living.
The state said data on COVID-19 hospitalizations in New Mexico was not available Sunday due to a disruption in reporting.
How can there be new cases in all these nursing homes? They have been locked down for months. Lockdowns work, don't they?
